PVG Asset Management Corp Buys 172,695 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 910.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,695 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 18.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.16% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 7,968,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,226,125. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

