PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $912,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $912,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 6.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SDS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

