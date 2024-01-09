Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for agilon health, inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after buying an additional 8,911,629 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 165.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after buying an additional 5,869,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 48.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after buying an additional 4,194,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 102.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after buying an additional 3,469,295 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

