Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Get Qorvo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -105.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.