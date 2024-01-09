Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qualys by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,374,000 after acquiring an additional 65,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

