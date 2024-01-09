Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).
QLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on the stock.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
