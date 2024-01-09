Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives C$0.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.88.

QUIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.99. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.80.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

