Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.10. 252,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,435,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $5,862,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

