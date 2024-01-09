Raymond James Boosts United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $41.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.42 on Friday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in United Bankshares by 735.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

