Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Down 1.4 %

RJF stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.83. 103,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.