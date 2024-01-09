Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 371.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

