Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

OSBC stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $692.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $72.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.