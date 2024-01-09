Raymond James Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.85. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 573.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

