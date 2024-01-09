Raymond James Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

WSBC stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 384.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

