Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $902.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $924.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $836.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

