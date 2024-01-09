Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $850.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $902.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $924.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.