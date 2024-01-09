Ripio Credit Network Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $19,524.81 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,845.82 or 0.99890651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010697 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00166858 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00166701 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,388.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.