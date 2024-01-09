River Oaks Capital LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

CADE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. 445,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,649. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

