River Oaks Capital LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Webster Financial comprises approximately 4.7% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WBS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 337,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,781. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

