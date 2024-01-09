River Oaks Capital LLC Has $59,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

River Oaks Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 76,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,532. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $54.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

