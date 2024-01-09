River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 1,880,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,072. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

