RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,796,045,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.