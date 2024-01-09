Robert Hudson Purchases 116 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson purchased 116 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($384.45).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Robert Hudson purchased 118 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($383.56).

Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.10. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215.40 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 278.80 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8,753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Grainger Increases Dividend

Grainger Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 23,333.33%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

