Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Roblox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Roblox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 1,610,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,728. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

