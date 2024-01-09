Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Roblox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Roblox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 1,610,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,728. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox
Insider Activity at Roblox
In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Stock Average Calculator
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.