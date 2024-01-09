Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Roblox by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Roblox by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Roblox by 141.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Roblox by 57.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

