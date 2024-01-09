Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $306.06 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

