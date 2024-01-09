Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. 162,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,748. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

