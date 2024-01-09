Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROP traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $532.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,296. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.