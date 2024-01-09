Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Beachbody Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE BODY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BODY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 149.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody during the second quarter worth $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 209.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 243,333 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 642.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 205,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Group LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 730.5% during the second quarter. Raine Group LLC now owns 216,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

