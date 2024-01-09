Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 34,591 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,591 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Model N by 13.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 340,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Model N by 39.6% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 256,347 shares during the period.

Get Model N alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 95,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Model N

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.