Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is TD Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,761,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.91% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,349,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 92,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 755,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,371,000 after acquiring an additional 85,510 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 189,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,061. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

