Royal Bank of Canada Raises AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $11.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $52,644,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

