RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Cut by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.