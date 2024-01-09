Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,580 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in GSK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 364,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

