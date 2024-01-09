Sagimet Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGMT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Sagimet Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 10th. Sagimet Biosciences had issued 5,312,500 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,517,000.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

