Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.13. 1,117,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,930. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

