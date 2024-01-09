Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.69. 1,396,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock valued at $266,137,071. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

