Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 5.7 %

Samsara stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,879,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,879,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at $19,954,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,757,525 shares of company stock worth $53,356,650. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Samsara by 26.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Samsara by 67.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.