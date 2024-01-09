Sanchez Wealth Management Group Acquires 8,308 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $64.69. 1,001,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.