Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys 9,503 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 8.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. 2,097,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,208. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.