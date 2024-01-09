Sanchez Wealth Management Group Sells 270 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $301.73. The stock had a trading volume of 487,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.92 and a 12-month high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

