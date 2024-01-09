Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and $52,843.13 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.77 or 0.04805643 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00027141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,606,798,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,218,990 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

