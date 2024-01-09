Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,872 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up about 4.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

