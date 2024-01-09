Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 32,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 859,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVRA. Guggenheim began coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the third quarter worth $48,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

