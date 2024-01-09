SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.