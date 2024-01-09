Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

SBCF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $5,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

