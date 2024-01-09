Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.22. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.