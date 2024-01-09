Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $17.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.40. 1,054,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,615. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

