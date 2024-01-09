Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $2.70 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $208.32. 127,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

