Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 129,725 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. 2,852,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.